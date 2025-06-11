Insider: Knicks Trading for Kevin Durant ‘Unlikely’
PHOENIX — With the NBA Draft two weeks away, there is a lot of speculation what will happen on the trade front with Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant.
It is well known the Suns are planning to move on from Durant, especially after they surprisingly included him in trade talks before the deadline in February and ultimately missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Several teams are suspected to be vying for Durant’s services, and the New York Knicks have been mentioned as a potential team of interest after being eliminated from the playoffs, especially after it was reported that they made an offer for Durant ahead of the deadline.
Knicks insider Ian Begley of SNY TV was asked Monday on ESPN New York about how likely it is that Durant gets traded to the Knicks, who have several players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart they could build a package around, but would have to navigate cap restrictions.
"My intel all along has been it's very unlikely to happen," Begley said. "If I'm guessing today, I would guess that that does not come to fruition.
"Did they check in at the deadline? I'm not questioning that report. I think at the end of the day, getting something to the finish line, I would be very surprised if he ended up here in New York for many different reasons.
"So if I'm a Knicks fan and I'm wondering where are they going to go, are they going to trade for Giannis (Antetokounmpo) or trade for KD, where are they going? I would not put a ton of stock in anything you see on Durant and the Knicks at this point.
"I think it would take a big change over there for them to be super aggressive and trying to get to the finish line on a Durant deal."
On Tuesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst still had the Knicks among a handful of teams expect to pursue Durant in the coming week.
Windhorst added on Get Up:
"I expect them to look into the Durant trade market pretty soon. There are going to be a handful of teams that have interest in Durant. The key with Durant is this: He has one year left on his contract.
"Is he going to want to sign an extension? And is he going to want to be a part of the process of the trade? And are the Suns going to let him be involved in the process? That's a key factor going forward."
Hoops Wire reported Tuesday that Durant prefers the Suns to trade him to the San Antonio Spurs, although there still are several rumors involving other teams such as the Knicks.
A Durant deal will dictate a lot about the Suns' offseason as they look to rebound after a 36-46 season, and it seems likely to happen before or during the NBA Draft on June 25.