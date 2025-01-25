Insider: Suns Still Aggressively Pursuing Jimmy Butler
Things have been fairly quiet in the Phoenix Suns' pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler as of late.
The rumors first began to circulate weeks ago, and though many thought it was a mere pipe dream, numerous reports suggest we're closer to reality than some had previously thought.
The Suns desperately want Butler and the player appears to covet the same - though numerous roadblocks stand in the way of making a deal happen.
Though there appears to be little progress made as of late, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst says the Suns are still very much pushing for a move.
"This is a slow process [as] I understand it. But I promise you the Miami Heat are working on it every day, and so are the Phoenix Suns," Windhorst said on SportsCenter.
"The Suns are full-bore trying to figure out how to get Jimmy Butler. They are looking at two, three, four, five-team scenarios to try to figure out how to get everything in place. The big thing is this: The Heat are willing to trade him - we know that. It's delivering the Heat what they want, to give Butler away. The Suns don't have it.
"So they are out there searching - primarily for players who can be multi-positional that don't have long contracts - and if you can add a young prospect or future savings on the cap, all of those things are appealing to the Heat.
"I promise you the Suns are trying. Will they get it done? I don't know. They've got two weeks - we'll find out."
Teams such as the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly been turned off by Bradley Beal's contract.
Beal ultimately holds all the cards to this deal, as his no-trade clause can make-or-break any of these scenarios. If he doesn't want to move, all of these talks are for nothing.
According to The Athletic, the Suns have yet to discuss Beal waiving his no-trade clause - which you can read more about that here.