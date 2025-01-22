Report: Suns, Beal Haven't Had Trade Talks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and star Bradley Beal have not discussed waiving the guard's no-trade clause as of Tuesday night, according to The Athletic.
The report comes shortly after the Suns acquired three first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for their coveted 2031 first-round pick.
Phoenix is eying a trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler - though a handful of dominoes need to fall before that can happen - which includes Beal waiving his no-trade clause.
In a massive collaborative report from Sam Amick, David Aldridge, Tony Jones, Jon Krawczynski, Sam Vecenie and Rebecca Tauber, it was revealed the Suns haven't spoken with Beal ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline:
"In the wake of the Suns’ deal with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, in which Phoenix tripled its lot of available first-round picks, a source close to the Miami Heat star said there is rising optimism that he’s closer to reaching his desired destination — Phoenix — as a result. Yet as has been reported for months now, that possible deal is widely expected to include Bradley Beal, the Suns guard whose no-trade clause continues to loom large in this situation.
"If Beal were willing, he would likely go to a third team. Yet according to a source close to Beal, there were no talks between the Suns and Beal as of Tuesday night about the prospect of him waiving his clause."
Beal recently has been connected to the Milwaukee Bucks as a potential landing spot.
Rumors of Beal being moved have been rampant for awhile, and his only public comments on it have been after his benching:
"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, I'll be a Sun," Beal said back on Jan. 7.
Beal's agent denied trade rumors a few weeks ago while The Athletic also reported Beal would be open to a move to "the correct situation" - you can read more about that here.