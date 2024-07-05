Insider: Suns Targeting Two Free Agents
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns are at the eve of being able to finalize agreed upon deals with free agent signings such as Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris (free agency officially begins on July 6) - but one spot on the team still remains up for grabs.
Suns insider John Gambadoro took to X/Twitter yesterday to clarify that the Morris signing did not preclude Phoenix from continuing to pursue NBA champion point guard Kyle Lowry - although the pairing still remains unlikely.
"By the way total long shot here because of the vet min issue but I would not doubt if they are still interested in Kyle Lowry - can’t rule that out yet. And yes still working on Okogie."- Gambadoro on Suns' free agency plans
This could come as a surprise to fans, as Okogie has been long expected to return to the team, but the persistent reports linking Lowry to Phoenix could mean that mutual interest is very much there.
The Morris signing made it appear as if the franchise was content with the former Denver Nuggets player being the main "table setter" off of the bench - although it would make sense to bring Lowry on as well to create a matchup-based point guard rotation that could increase both the versatility of the offense and the flexibility that coach Mike Budenholer can display on a game-to-game basis.
Lowry, 38, has been a coveted free agent during this cycle despite his age.
While it feels like he ultimately will return to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix could make for a fruitful union if he were to decide to spend the twilight of his career in the desert.
Okogie has been a fixture in the organization over the last two seasons and Phoenix is clearly quite fond of what he brings to the franchise on many fronts.
It feels as if Lowry or Okogie will fill out the roster, but don't count out a surprise wing signing in the near future either.
