Insider Reveals Devin Booker's Future Plan With Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into a rather murky future this summer with their current constellation of stars in the desert.
There's speculation around all of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as the 2024-25 regular season begins to wind down.
While it feels like Durant and Beal are much more likely to be dealt, the future of Booker - Phoenix's franchise player - is still being monitored by those around the league.
In a lengthy breakdown of Phoenix's future with ESPN, Suns owner Mat Ishbia says there's no shot of the Suns trading Booker.
"Never happen. It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you got to have a superstar. You got to have a great player," said Ishbia.
Booker himself is aligned in that thinking.
More from Tim MacMahon:
"Nor will Booker request a trade, regardless of how the Suns finish this season. Booker says he is fully committed to spending his entire career in Phoenix, sharing that vision with Ishbia and the Suns' lead executives, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager James Jones.
"Booker endured four years in or near the West basement to begin his career, averaging more than 60 losses while playing for four head coaches in those four seasons. The Suns made a leap to mediocrity in the first year under Williams, when Booker made his All-Star debut, and were two wins away from a title the following season. After getting a peek at the top of the mountain in 2021, Booker is determined to complete that climb in a Suns uniform."
Booker himself also offered words to MacMahon:
"I take pride in the community in Phoenix, the people that have supported me since I was 18 when things were ugly. And the people that are with us, we just fell short of accomplishing what we want. So I want to do it, and I want to do it here," he said.
"That's the responsibility of being a franchise player, and I wear that with honor. So it might not look the most pretty right now, but we got to get it done and I'm going to do it."
Make no mistake about it, Booker is committed to winning in Phoenix.