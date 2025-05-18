Insider Reveals Final 8 Names for Suns HC Search
PHOENIX -- NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting the Phoenix Suns have narrowed down their coaching search to eight candidates:
- Sean Sweeney
- David Fizdale
- James Borrego
- Johnnie Bryant
- Jordan Ott
- Steve Hetzel
- Micah Nori
- Dave Bliss
More from Haynes:
"What I can report is the second round [of interviews] is about to start. The Suns have interviewed tons of candidates, but now the list has shrinked down to the second round field of eight," Haynes said before listing the various coaches:
Sean Sweeney, Dallas Mavericks
Haynes: "He's somebody who is well respected across the league. Spent time with multiple stars. He understands the relationship dynamic that takes, so Sean Sweeney has advanced to the second round."
David Fizdale, Phoenix Suns
Haynes: "Again, long-time assistant coach. He's had some head coaching stints as well. He's somebody who a few years back turned down the Suns' head coaching job when the previous owner was there, Robert Sarver. ... Has a great relationship with star players."
James Borrego, New Orleans Pelicans
Haynes: "He's a guy who has head coaching experience as well. Long-time assistant. He's done a phenomenal job. Well respected guy."
Johnnie Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers
Haynes: "He's somebody who we've always known someday would be a head coach in the NBA. Done a phenomenal job with New York, Cleveland Cavaliers, he is definitely somebody who is knocking at the door. Sooner or later that door's going to open wide open for him to take a head coaching seat. It could be in Phoenix."
Jordan Ott, Cleveland Cavaliers
Haynes: "Again, long-time assistant coach. Well respected. Great at player development. He's expanded his role since as he was elevated."
Steve Hetzel, Brooklyn Nets
Haynes: "He's with the Nets right now but prior to that he was with the Portland Trail Blazers. I know from talking to Damian Lillard when Damian Lillard was in Portland he raved about Steve. So this is another long-time assistant coach who is again knocking at the door.
Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves
Haynes: "Micah, he's right now working for the Minnesota Timberwolves - they're waiting on their opponent right now for the Western Conference Finals. Micah Nori, he's a really good - right now his role in Minnesota, he pretty much does it all. He does game management, substitution patterns and things like that. He's a really bright guy and he's really great and funny interview. ... He's going to be a prize for sure."
Dave Bliss, Oklahoma City Thunder
Haynes: "Again, somebody who is well respected, worked his way up from the bottom to be in a position to be a prime candidate for a coaching job. All of these guys are very qualified, very ready and very eager to take that next step."