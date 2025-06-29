Insider Reveals How Suns Can Ace Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have turned their offseason from cloudy to bright in just over a week.
After trading Kevin Durant away, many had questioned how the Suns would turn themselves into a potential contender moving into the 2025-26 season.
So far, so good for the Suns.
Phoenix has netted talents such as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks while also maneuvering their draft board to land young prospects in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.
What's left for the Suns to do? ESPN has just the right fix in mind:
ESPN: Suns Need to Buy-Out Bradley Beal
ESPN's Bobby Marks offered the following on how they can ace their offseason:
"Find a way for Bradley Beal to take a contract buyout. Even if Beal did not have a no-trade clause, his $110 million salary owed over the next two seasons would be difficult to move. If Beal reduces his salary by $28 million (the amount of a two-year non-tax midlevel exception) and then get waived, Phoenix will not only save over $200 million but also operate under both aprons.
"The Suns would then be allowed to take back more money in a trade and, most importantly, aggregate contracts sent out."
Marks also highlighted one move the Suns should make in signing a former franchise legend:
"Sign Chris Paul to a one-year, $3.6 million contract. How fitting would it be for the Suns to sign the player they traded for Beal? The 40-year-old Paul could not only be a mentor to Jalen Green but also help Phoenix on the court. In addition to playing 82 games in 2024-25, Paul has averaged at least seven assists in four of the past five seasons."
The Suns undoubtedly need to somehow get off Beal's contract in any circumstance possible, and a reunion with Paul could be exactly the placeholder Phoenix needs until they find their point guard of the future.