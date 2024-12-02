Insider Reveals Suns' Top Trade Candidate
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have begun the season with an 11-8 record - flashing some good and bad through their near 20-game stretch to start.
There's still plenty of time and wiggle room for the Suns to continue discovering who they are, who fits and who doesn't ahead of the league's trade deadline in just a few months.
With Phoenix currently in their championship window, they again could be expected participants on the trade market.
Who would be their best trade tool with the Suns deep in the second apron of the luxury tax?
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto says it's forward Josh Okogie.
"The Phoenix Suns look like a championship contender in the Western Conference when Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are healthy under new coach Mike Budenholzer. Yet, health has always been the asterisk for this trio," Scotto wrote.
"During the offseason, Phoenix fortified its bench by re-signing Royce O’Neale and making shrewd moves to add starting point guard Tyus Jones on a veteran minimum contract and rookie contributors Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro through the draft.
"Phoenix also re-signed Josh Okogie for rotational depth but also to dangle his contract as a tradeable asset, league sources told HoopsHype. The Suns are paying Okogie $8.25 million this year, and his $7.75 million salary for the 2025-26 season is non-guaranteed.
"With their payroll well above the second apron, the Suns have limited roster flexibility and will likely have to rely on their stars to stay healthy and carry the load."
Okogie, known for his strong defensive play, has taken a step forward offensively this year with scorers such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant missing some time recently. He's shooting 53% from three-point land and has scoring performances of 25 and 15 previously this month.
It's argued that Okogie has expanded his trade value, and as Scotto points out, it feels like the Suns knew what they were doing when they re-signed Okogie.
Our own Kevin Hicks ranked Phoenix's trade assets previously this year - you can read more about that here.