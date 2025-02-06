Insider Reveals Why Suns Almost Traded Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had a deal in place to send Kevin Durant back to the Golden State Warriors before the player himself nixed the trade.
It's been a wild NBA trade deadline in Phoenix, to say the least, and an unsuspecting twist was the apparent availability of Durant - something many didn't even think was possible as the Suns were heavily pursuing Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause ultimately prevented Butler (who reportedly was extremely adamant on landing with the Suns) from joining Phoenix, forcing the Suns to pivot to other possibilities.
That ultimately included Durant.
Why were the Suns willing to move off the Slim Reaper?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered this:
"At least part of the reason why the Suns looked into moving him, no matter what they want to say, was some level of concern about what Durant would do this summer," Windhorst said (h/t Bleacher Report)"
"… I'm out of the business of trying to project what Kevin is thinking. I will not do that. But certainly that contract was a factor in the way this week played out."
Durant is only signed through the end of next season in Phoenix.
The Suns and Durant reportedly wanted to ink a multi-year extension this offseason after bypassing the extension deadline earlier in the year, though that could now be up in the air.
From a basketball perspective, it doesn't make much sense to deal Durant, who is still playing at an extremely high level and very much remains one of the best players in the league.
Who knows what the Suns are thinking with the trade deadline coming to an end soon, though it's not exactly a good feeling surrounding Durant and his potential future in Phoenix after this mess.