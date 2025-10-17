Insider Shuts Down This Suns Roster Possibility
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' roster construction for the 2025-26 season is nearly complete.
Phoenix will have to trim one more roster spot after recently finishing up preseason activities. With the NBA's roster deadline day of Monday, Oct. 20 - the Suns' time to make that decision is slowly dwindling.
The two names highly considered to be fighting for that coveted 15th spot are Jared Butler and Jordan Goodwin, both of whom have flashed some serious playmaking ability in Phoenix's stretch of exhibition matchups.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro doesn't believe it's possible for the Suns to unexpectedly keep both:
"Some Suns fans have asked if both Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler could make the roster. I would say no. I believe only one gets the job - I would expect the Suns to keep some roster flexibility. No decision made yet, it's been a good battle - but I would give the nod to Goodwin," he wrote on X.
Goodwin previously played for the Suns before a small detour with the Los Angeles Lakers - who he put up a solid 24 points against in Phoenix's finale.
Butler also made a dent in the box score, dropping 35 points and leading both teams in scoring on the night.
Phoenix could truly lean either way with their final guard spot, though it was Butler who earned the praise of first-year coach Jordan Ott immediately after the victory.
"I think we’ve all seen 'JB' from a far. You don’t win a national championship in college to not be an ultimate competitor. And as a competitor, he didn’t feel he was great that first night in China," said Ott.
"We saw a response that second night in China and today in the fourth quarter – we knew who was taking the shots. He bailed us out at multiple points there in the fourth quarter when you need shot maker. He had nine assists and no turnovers. Overall, a great game by 'JB' tonight."
Either player seems capable of handling backup duties in a Suns backcourt that will primarily feature Jalen Green and Devin Booker - though Green is set to miss the regular season opener with a hamstring injury.
Also in Phoenix's backcourt is Collin Gillespie and Koby Brea. Grayson Allen can also play some shooting guard depending on the lineup.
Phoenix opens the season on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.