Suns Lose Star for Regular Season Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without Jalen Green for their regular season opener next week.
Green re-injured his hamstring, according to Suns coach Jordan Ott when meeting with reporters ahead of the team's preseason finale.
"I think Jalen, the update there, he did re-aggravate (his injury) in China, just the same hamstring. We're going to continue to assess, and within 10 days we can say that we'll give you another update," Ott said.
Green hasn't played in any of Phoenix's preseason games due to the injury, though there was hope he would be ready for the regular season.
Now, that's not quite the case as Phoenix will host the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.
"I think we all know the soft tissue injuries are really hard to see exactly the progress. And obviously it's frustrating, but this is all part of it. Thankfully we caught it early, it's not that serious, but he wants to be out there, especially (with) new teammates, new system," Ott said.
"There's just other ways that we're going to have to speed him up. That's the reality of it. He did a great job in the China trip, hanging in there with us and now we'll double down on all those things, film, anything that he can do, and then he'll be right back at it. Because he is a resilient athlete, he tends to bounce back. This is just another step, and then he'll bounce back.
"We don't know exactly till we see him back out there, but that's always what you think about in soft tissue. So I don't think that's any different in this one. He is 23 years old. He has played 82 games in the last two seasons, so we'll get him right. When he's right, he'll be back out there, flying up and down the court."
Green arrived to Phoenix over the summer as part of the massive blockbuster trade that netted Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
When healthy, he'll look to join Devin Booker in the team's backcourt.
Green averaged 21 points per game on 42.3% shooting from the field during last season, helping push Houston to the top of the Western Conference before the Rockets flamed out of the postseason early.
