Insider Updates Timeline for Suns HC Search
PHOENIX -- The wait for the Phoenix Suns to hire their next head coach is set to continue into the month of May and possibly June, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
In a post on X, Gambadoro outlined the following for Phoenix:
"The Phoenix Suns have cast a wide net in their search for the next head coach reaching out to and interviewing 15-20 candidates. The 2nd-round should begin soon but I would not expect a final decision this week or next. Most likely closer to the end of the month or early June."
Suns Continue Head Coach Search
After a dismal 2024-25 regular season, the Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after finishing with a 36-46 record.
"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the Suns put in an official statement after relieving Budenholzer of his duties after just one season.
Phoenix now moves forward with what will be their fourth head coach in as many years after firing the likes of Monty Williams and Frank Vogel previously.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia - speaking at a recent press conference - dove further into the issue:
"The team and the roster that was constructed by James, Josh, the scouts, the front office is much better than a 36-win roster," Ishbia said.
"There's a lot of reasons why Coach Bud's not here. I'm not going to get to all those reasons, but definitely believe we should have won a lot more games and been a lot more competitive during those games as well.
"Wish him the best, but it was the wrong coach for our organization and for that team, and at the end of the day, you can blame me for it, because I'm the owner."
The Suns are currently the only organization without either a permanent or interim head coach in place.
Phoenix is rumored to be casting a "wide net" of names that won't feature the likes of Mike Malone or Taylor Jenkins according to Gambadoro.
For a list of potential names, click here.