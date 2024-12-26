Jamal Murray's Final Status for Suns vs Nuggets Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Denver Nuggets will have the services of Jamal Murray against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day.
This was confirmed by Nuggets coach Michale Malone prior to the start of the game in his pre-game press conference.
Murray was questionable entering tonight with an ankle injury.
Murray missed the team's prior matchup on Monday, where the Suns suffered their largest loss of the year in 117-90 fashion.
The Nuggets previously ruled out DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair) and Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation) ahead of tonight.
For Phoenix, all of Devin Booker (groin), Grayson Allen (concussion) and Bol Bol (knee) were ruled out in the team's initial injury report.
Denver has won their last five-of-six games entering tonight while the Suns are an even 14-14 after their first 28 games.
Murray is second on the team with 19.1 points averaged per night while also adding 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. In the last four games he has played, Murray's eclipsed 20 points in each.
Specifically against Phoenix, Murray has hit 26+ points in his last three of four matchups against the Suns.
Earlier this season, he inked a massive four-year extension worth $208 million to remain in Denver.
Suns vs Nuggets will tip just past 8:30 PM local time at Footprint Center.