Kevin Durant Chirps Back After Winning Another Gold Medal
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is known for clapping back at people on social media.
After securing a USA men's record fourth Olympic gold medal on the weekend, Durant kept receipts.
It wasn't long ago that Germany's Dennis Schroder told reporters the following during Olympic play:
"European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball, straight coaching. Really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game. Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, so many teams out there who know how to play, is athletic, and I think there's a lot of people from Europe in the NBA who make some noise."
After helping Team USA defeat France, Durant posted the following message on Twitter/X:
Durant started for the Americans in their gold medal game and was arguably the team's best player through their undefeated run despite coming off the bench for all but one game.
Schroder wasn't the only person Durant replied to:
More background:
Through this run, Durant has accomplished personal feats such as becoming the USA's all-time Olympic rebounder and scorer
“We have built on what the Dream Team did in 1992. We carried that torch. That was the main goal," Durant told Andscape in a recent interview.
With two years left on his contract in Phoenix, we surely haven't seen the last of Durant responding to people on social media.
He'll be able to clap back with an extra gold medal around his neck now.