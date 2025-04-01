Report: Kevin Durant Could Stay With Suns
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is open to stay with the organization, according to The Ringer's Logan Murdock:
“The book isn’t closed on Durant returning to the Suns next season. League sources suggest that Durant, who will be eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason, would be open to a return. Booker says he’d be excited to continue playing with his idol," Murdock wrote.
Booker then offered the following to Murdock in the article:
“Hell yeah, I want to play alongside him. The team’s been in a tough situation. So, that’s the NBA today. I think K understands the business too, that when things aren’t going the right way, people are going to explore options. I don’t know how serious it actually was, but we moved past it. You see his morale, you see how he feels about the city.”
The Suns have been highly expected to move off Durant once the dust settles on their 2024-25 season since the star was involved in trade discussions at the deadline back in Feb. before ultimately not going anywhere.
The talks were a reported shock to Durant, who was allegedly placed in a deal that was ready to send him to the Golden State Warriors before he rejected the move.
Durant and the Suns also bypassed the opportunity to ink the star to a one-year contract extension earlier in the regular season. There was hope Phoenix could re-sign Durant to a two-year extension this summer, but now his entire future with the organization is up in the air.
Durant may have played his last game in a Suns uniform after suffering an injury - you can read more about that here.