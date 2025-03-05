Kevin Durant Gets Honest on Suns Home Crowd
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns managed a 20-point comeback in last night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, though it wasn't exactly smooth sailing when it came to crowd support throughout the evening.
The Suns heard plenty of boo-birds while Los Angeles entered halftime up 65-49. Eventually getting down by 23, it was anything but a smooth night in downtown Phoenix.
After the eventual win, Durant opened up on the home crowd being displeased:
"I always wondered what booing is going to do for your team," said Durant. "It actually makes no sense. If you really want to make your voice heard - just get up and leave. We'll feel that more than you booing.
"We need energy. We're down 20. We need ya'll to get a little louder in there. Cheer a little louder. That was my thing once I started talking to the crowd, booing has been part of sports culture for the last 50-60 years. I think it's about time we put that up.
"Just get up and leave if you don't feel like watching this team play. If it's bad basketball, we would understand. That would make us feel even worse seeing ya'll get up and leaving. But the energy that they show and how loud they get on a good night - it's second to none.
"I want to ignite that as much as possible. I'm sitting there like, 'yo, get your ass up! Do something for us' - they responded well. It's nothing but love with this fan base. They always supporting and showing up and selling out every game that I play here.
"I think they really enjoyed this win tonight and this is the type of team they can get behind if we play that brand of basketball, so I understand booing but that's some 1960's, 70's sh--."
Durant also added:
“I mean, just looking around after we were down 20, you see, it looked like they were having a terrible time. And I hate putting that type of product on the court. I know we should focus on the game, and focus on the game plan, and not look into the crowd and not engage with the crowd and keep professional, all of this s*** they tell us.
"But I surveyed the crowd and see, because we need them, we need that energy. So, I looked around and just looked dead. And the only way to spark it up is to make some plays, see a ball go through the rim, but we did to start that fourth. We got to start the second quarter better; that's really the game, 41-to-19 (in) the second quarter. We’ve started the second quarter giving (teams) a 12-2 run every game it felt like. So, we got to be better in that area. We fought uphill all game, but the fourth quarter was special, man. The (arena) was on fire.”