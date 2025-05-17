Suns Urged to Trade Kevin Durant to Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking for some massive ways to shake their roster moving into the summer, and a division rival could be of some assistance.
The Golden State Warriors could look to execute a sign-and-trade with forward Jonathan Kuminga in free agency. With Kevin Durant possibly on the move, the Suns look to evaluate all options after unsuccesfully dealing Durant at the prior trade deadline.
Bleacher Report recently pieced together a mock trade that would send Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and a 2027 first-round pick for Durant.
"This possibility would obviously require the Warriors to give up more than just Kuminga, but because they got out of the Jimmy Butler trade without too much damage to their asset stash, there may still be a sliver of a chance for a Kevin Durant reunion," wrote Andy Bailey.
"Golden State can send multiple first-round picks and/or first-round pick swaps to the Suns, Kuminga on a new contract, some salary filler and one or two other promising younger players (like Brandin Podziemski) for KD.
"And Phoenix might have to seriously consider something like that. Durant turns 37 in September, has a pretty robust injury history and couldn't prevent this Suns season from going off the rails.
"There are other teams that can beat the Warriors' offer for him, but at this point, they may not want to.
"And while the window for contention wouldn't be open long (or maybe all that wide) for a team with 37-year-old Durant, 37-year-old Curry, 36-year-old Butler and 35-year-old Draymond, Golden State would have a better chance with that group than it did in 2024-25."
This might be one of the better offers the Suns can get for Durant, who has one year left on his contract.
But would Durant want to move back to his old stomping grounds?
The Suns previously tried to deal Durant to Golden State before the player himself shut those talks down, making it apparent he didn't want a return to the Warriors - at least at that point in time.
Have his feelings changed?
If so, the Suns could make this trade a reality.
Phoenix is also expected to take interest from teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs among others.