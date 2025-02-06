Inside The Suns

Kevin Durant Nixed Blockbuster Suns, Warriors, Heat Trade

The Phoenix Suns almost landed Jimmy Butler before Kevin Durant stepped in.

Donnie Druin

Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) laughs as he watches a replay of his teammate Suns’ guard Devin Booker (1) being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in overtime at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) laughs as he watches a replay of his teammate Suns' guard Devin Booker (1) being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) in overtime at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Kevin Durant stopped one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history from happening.

The Phoenix Suns had been in hot pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler for weeks until the star was ultimately dealt to the Golden State Warriors, a team that had put all of their effort into landing Durant before the future Hall of Fame scorer reportedly turned it down.

"This can be qualified as a genuine what if, because there was a trade in place between Golden State, Phoenix and Miami that would have returned Kevin Durant to Golden State - but Durant stepped up and made it known he did not want a reunion," ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said.

"Once that deal fell apart, Golden State pivoted and tried to get Jimmy Butler. The key that got this done is their willingness to give him that two-year, $111 million extension. Once that was in place, they had a deal with the Heat worked out and the deal went through.

"But it is amazing to think it was close to being Jimmy Butler in Phoenix, Kevin Durant in Golden State."

The deal would have sent Andrew Wiggins to Miami while Butler landed in Phoenix and Golden State secured Durant.

Durant to Golden State steam had only picked up in recent weeks as the Warriors looked to stay afloat in a very tough Western Conference. After making numerous calls on All-Star players, they pushed all of their chips to the middle of either Durant/Butler to pair with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Durant, who previously played for Golden State, reportedly went "cold" on the idea of a reunion:

"The Warriors were willing to part with a substantial package to chase down Durant and, if the Suns agreed, could’ve done so without his consent," said The Athletic.

"It might’ve happened if Durant was semi-open or neutral to another partnership with the franchise he once helped win two titles. But Durant was cold to the idea of rejoining the Warriors and, having dealt with an unhappy Durant before, the Warriors are opting against a repeat."

Durant himself stopped a trade that could have altered the landscape of the league.

