PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into their four-game road trip hoping to get a key member of the roster back.

Grayson Allen has missed Phoenix's last three games due to a right knee injury.

Ahead of last night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Suns coach Jordan Ott gave this update on Allen:

When Suns Hope to Get Grayson Allen Back

"It's just time. It continues to progress. It's just a time thing. Anytime you get two days in between [games] in the NBA season -- which I feel like we've had a lot here in December with the schedule breakup, that's probably been around the NBA -- but yeah, if we could have three days it'd be better to get him back. We have two days to advantage of it. Hope to see him in New Orleans."

That's certainly a hopeful update from Ott, as the Suns are back in action beginning on Friday.

It's also a much-needed one, too, as Phoenix announced they'll still be without Jalen Green for the foreseeable future. You can read more about that here .

The Suns have a back-to-back against the Pelicans on Friday/Saturday before road tests at Washington (Monday) and Cleveland (Wednesday) await.

Grayson Allen's Impact This Season

Allen, prior to injury, had found his stride this season with the Suns, starting in all 18 games played next to Devin Booker while providing a strong mix of shooting and slashing to the rim.

"He just shoots it from so far away with ease. We're trying to get him to shoot more, his career numbers, always shoots at a high clip," Ott said earlier in the season when Allen broke the franchise record for three-pointers in a single game.

"We want him to take some ones where he doesn't feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots. We need him to shoot more.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

Phoenix emerged to 16-13 after their win over Los Angeles, and with the eventual returns of both Allen and Green, there's serious hope the Suns can make a postseason push later down the road.

