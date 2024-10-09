Kevin Durant Pushes Suns Past Pistons
The Phoenix Suns improved to 2-0 in preseason play with a 105-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Playing at Michigan State's arena, it was a sort of homecoming for figures such as owner Mat Ishbia and guard Devin Booker.
However, it was Kevin Durant who paved the way with 21 points on 8-12 shooting, which was good enough to lead both teams in scoring.
Without the likes of Grayson Allen (personal) or Jusuf Nurkic (finger), the Suns were able to see a few players within their bench see more time on the floor while Tobias Harris missed the game for Detroit due to rest.
The Suns pushed themselves ahead early 36-29 thanks to a Bradley Beal buzzer-beater to close the first quarter. Durant led all scorers with 10 points while the Suns doubled Detroit's three-point attempts in 15-7 fashion.
Phoenix maintained their lead into halftime with a 53-46 advantage. The Suns' starters didn't play far into the second quarter, allowing players such as Royce O'Neale (11 points) and Ryan Dunn (6) to see more time closing out the half.
Despite trailing the Pistons did have control of the paint, out-rebounding the Suns 23-21 while getting to the free-throw line nine times compared to Phoenix's two. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey tied Durant for highest points at the break with 13.
Out of halftime, the Suns rolled their starters out (unlike their opener where they only played a half) - where Phoenix flexed their muscles and built a 20-point lead in the third quarter - ultimately carrying a 84-66 lead into the fourth.
Detroit cut the lead to ten but couldn't do any further damage before the buzzer sounded, losing 105-97.
Only two Suns starters didn't finish with double-digit points - Mason Plumlee and Tyus Jones (who had seven points and seven assists). The Suns finished with 20 turnovers forced defensively.
Phoenix will host Detroit again on Friday for their third preseason matchup.