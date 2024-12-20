Inside The Suns

Kevin Durant Reacts to Suns' Loss vs Pacers

The Phoenix Suns weren't able to get the job done - here's what Durant had to say.

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw their two-game winning streak snapped last night at the expense of the Indiana Pacers.

It was an overall ugly game by Phoenix filled with turnovers and sloppy play, only to have insult added to injury with the exit of Devin Booker due to a groin.

Kevin Durant - who led all scorers with 37 points to pair with ten rebounds and six assists - spoke to reporters after the loss:

(On injuries being part of the game...)  

“That’s what sucks. We hate that. Injuries can get in the web of beautiful basketball, the game of basketball. Just like you said, it’s a part of it, but it's still tough to take. So, hopefully Book (Devin Booker) gets better by the hour,  and we see how he feels the next couple of days and move on from there.”  

(On what has led to big runs from other teams...)  

“Turnovers on possessions, which gives them momentum. Usually it's turnovers, and then transition D is hard. It's hard to get back on defense when we turn the ball over. When we usually keep the ball in our hands, we get low  turnovers, we play some of our best ball. So once again, I got to be better in that area. I think it's contagious. Even  if I had five turnovers, I think my team may see that. Like I said, they feed off of how I play out there. So, I got to be better.”  

(On leadership in tough situations throughout the season...)  

“Just showing up and being myself. Not trying to look at any situation like I'm a savior. Or trying to come out there and do things I don't do because guys around just try to come in and approach it the same way I always approached it. Come in and work hard. Be there for my teammates, however they need it. Be there and listen to the coaches. Be coachable. Just keep playing.” 

The Suns are back in action on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

