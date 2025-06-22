Kevin Durant Reacts to Trade: Suns Fans Wanted Me Gone
The Kevin Durant saga is officially over for the Phoenix Suns.
Durant was sent packing in a trade to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, pick No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks as first reported by ESPN.
Now, the two officially split after a long few months of trade rumors and speculation surrounding the future Hall of Fame scorer.
Durant, who was actually at an event for Fanatics when the news broke, reacted to the deal in an interview with Kay Adams:
Kevin Durant Reacts to Phoenix Suns Trade
"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it. Crazy, crazy last couple weeks but I'm glad it's over with," said Durant.
"I had an idea [about the trade] but I didn't know exactly when it was going to happen so I'm glad we did this on stage. It worked out."
Durant is expected to sign an extension with Houston, who reportedly was one of three destinations he preferred to land with after Phoenix. The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs were the other two.
"When people can hang your career in the balance like that and choose what they want to do with your career is a nerve-racking feeling but being able to dictate what you want to do and being with a team that values you - I'm looking forward to it," Durant continued.
Durant says he "most definitely" had a hand in the trade, saying the Suns asked him where he wanted to play - which was heavily reported at the beginning of trade talks.
When asked about the heartbroken Suns fans, Durant muttered, "I doubt that" before adding, "They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on. Good luck to them moving forward - I'll always remember my time there but we're on to something else."
Full clip: