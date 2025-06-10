3 Potential Suns-Spurs Trade Packages for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The conversation around the Phoenix Suns moving 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant hit another stride Sunday night when The Ringer's Bill Simmons indicated a deal between Phoenix and the San Antonio Spurs may already be done.
"I wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven't announced it," Simmons said on his latest podcast episode with Ryen Russillo. "Like basically they've agreed on specifics and they'll just announce it the week of the draft. ... No inside info, this goes back to the Giannis thing.
"I think they [San Antonio] are just going to trade for KD and it'll cost a lot less. They'll be able to be really competitive and maybe even go a couple rounds in the playoffs but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way."
Dealing Durant at this stage of his career is tricky. The Suns aren't going to get anything near what they sent out for him when they traded for him in February 2023. The future Hall of Famer is also looking to lock down an extension wherever he lands this offseason.
There are only a handful of teams that have the assets (and interest) in a potential Durant deal. One of them is San Antonio. However, the reality of a deal with the Spurs is that Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and their No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft will presumably be off-limits.
3 Potential Trade Packages in a Suns-Spurs Deal
The Spurs have interesting young, yet formidable, pieces to grant Phoenix the quick retooling around franchise cornerstone Devin Booker that Suns owner Mat Ishbia detailed once the season ended.
Spurs receive: Kevin Durant
Suns receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, No. 14 pick, No. 38 pick, 2027 first-rounder (via ATL), 2029 first-rounder (SAS)
This trade nets Phoenix Devin Vassell, a promising young guard to pair with booker in the backcourt for the better part of his prime years and Harrison Barnes, a veteran forward on a $19 million expiring deal, giving the Suns more financial flexibility next offseason.
NBA Draft on SI suggested a similar trade that would give the Suns two young promising stars in return for Durant, kickstarting a new culture in The Valley similar to the one that yielded a finals run in 2021.
Spurs get: Kevin Durant
Suns get: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, No. 14 Pick, No. 38 Pick, 2027 first-rounder (via ATL)
The addition of De'Aaron Fox and Castle's stellar year leaves Keldon Johnson's role in San Antonio in question. Johnson would have a greater role in the forward spot with Phoenix.
NBA writer Jake Weinbach suggested a sizeable three-team trade that would give the Suns a dream return:
Spurs receive: Kevin Durant
Suns receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Mark Williams, No. 14 pick
Hornets receive: Jeremy Sochan, three second-round picks (via SAS)
Landing Mark Williams, a young center Charlotte has already indicated it wouldn't mind moving, would be a jackpot deal for Phoenix. This three-team trade addresses many holes in the Suns' rotation while moving on from Durant cleanly.
Phoenix is expected to move Durant before the June 25th, 2025 NBA Draft.