Kevin Durant Takes Shot at Suns
PHOENIX -- The vibes are immaculate around the Phoenix Suns, but don't say that to Kevin Durant.
The Suns hit the reset button this offseason after the past few star-studded years simply haven't unfolded like they should have - which featured Durant being traded to the Houston Rockets.
It was an unfortunate end to the Durant era in Phoenix, as trade rumors circulated heavy around the deadline last season - which made his exit only a matter of time.
The Suns clearly aren't going to make a push for the NBA Finals while Durant's Rockets are primed to be a contender in a tough Western Conference - yet the culture in Phoenix is under construction and potentially is heading in the right direction.
Responding to a fan that suggested the Suns won the Durant trade with Houston, Durant himself responded with, "No expectations = better vibes. Enjoy the season brother."
Durant hasn't been shy about his exit from Phoenix, specifically towards Suns fans.
Right after the trade happened, Durant said, "They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on. Good luck to them moving forward - I'll always remember my time there but we're on to something else."
More recently, Durant dove into his feelings regarding the trade talks:
"I would say around February, the Suns had pretty much let the league know that I was on the market," Durant said.
"Initially, I was a little upset because I felt like we built a solid relationship, me and the Phoenix Suns. And to hear that from a different party was kind of upsetting, but that's just the name of the game.
"So I got over that quickly and was trying to figure out what the next steps were. I heard Golden State was in the mix around the trade deadline, but that's when (Durant's agent and business partner) Rich (Kleiman) came into play and those relationships that we built around the league and also playing in Golden State helped. We was able to tell them kind of hold off on that.
"Since me being on the market in February when there's also a trade deadline, people were just kind of seeing how their seasons played out and what they needed for their teams. And we knew we would revisit that right around the summertime, and Houston kind of jumped on, and it happened pretty fast from there."