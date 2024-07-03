LeBron James Reportedly Returns to Lakers
LeBron James is reportedly set to again don a Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
According to numerous reports, James is re-signing with the organization on a two-year, $104 million max contract. The deal includes a player-option for the second season (next summer) with a no-trade clause intact.
James previously had a player-option declined this summer, which officially made him a free agent before he returned to the organization.
There was a stretch in the offseason where the Phoenix Suns were a potential destination thanks to their interest in his son Bronny James (Phoenix was one of two teams to hold physical workouts with the youngest James), as many believed LeBron desired to play with his son before retiring and would have potentially departed Los Angeles to make that happen.
LeBron would have been required to take a veteran-minimum contract to join Phoenix.
Agent Rich Paul refuted those claims prior to the 2024 NBA Draft - before later (allegedly) telling teams picking ahead of the Lakers in the second round to not draft Bronny.
"There's no deal made that it's guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he [LeBron] will re-sign. If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don't need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn't re-sign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now," Paul said prior to the draft.
James hit free agency and reportedly wanted to leave money on the table for a player such as Klay Thompson to join the organization, though the Lakers swung and missed on big name prospects prior to James' max deal.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says there's still a possibility James can take less money in his return to Los Angeles.
Whatever dollar amount it actually is, the Suns will see James once again as a division rival moving into the 2024-25 season.