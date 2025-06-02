Major Development in Suns' Head Coaching Vacancy Revealed on Monday
The Phoenix Suns' head coaching search isn't quite done yet.
The club is approaching a pivotal offseason. The 2025 NBA Draft is on the horizon, followed shortly by free agency. With the Suns set to make major roster decisions -- with Kevin Durant set to be at the forefront of changes -- the organization will likely dominate headlines.
With a new general manager in place, the Suns first need to decide who the next head coach will be as they finalize a direction. Once a bench boss has been decided upon, with a general manager in place, the franchise can then look at options to move Durant and build around Devin Booker.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the club has narrowed down the search to just two candidates to fill the head coaching vacancy, both of whom hail from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists from the Cleveland Cavaliers, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott," Charania shared on X. "Both will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan ahead of a hiring as soon as later this week."
This past season, the Cavaliers were a buzzsaw in the regular season, posting a 64-18 record while being expected to have a better season next year.
The Suns, who posted a 36-46 record and No. 11 finish in the Western Conference, could use some stability as they aim to move Durant, more than likely, and build around Booker.
The makings of a playoff team are there, but Phoenix -- with no real leadership -- had an abysmal campaign. While the Suns have a hole to dig out of, a strong head coach and general manager with real direction in mind can make such easier.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory will meet with both candidates later this week to finalize the decision and nail a hire to kick off a new era in The Valley.
Both Ott and Bryant have been long-time assistant coaches at the NBA level, though neither has made the leap to a head coaching role quite yet.