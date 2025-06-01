New Team Set to Enter Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter the 2025 offseason with plenty of notable storylines surrounding the organization - though none outweigh the future of Kevin Durant.
Once acquired at the NBA trade deadline years ago, Durant held promise of delivering a first championship to the Valley - though that hasn't come close to happening.
After attempting to deal him at this year's deadline, all signs point to Durant and Phoenix moving towards a split before the start of the new season.
New Team Interested in Kevin Durant?
Given Durant's stature and ability to still produce at a high level, the Suns should have numerous squads interested in the future Hall of Fame forward.
Notable reported teams looking to acquire Durant are the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves being a few.
Yet a new team may have just entered the sweepstakes.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst with more on the Toronto Raptors looking to make a splash this summer:
“The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish,” Windhorst said (h/t Raptors on SI). “There are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move and I think Toronto is one of those teams.
“Teams in the league are getting the impression that Toronto is going to try to do something. I had an executive tell me yesterday that he thinks this could be - could be - could be an explosive summer. Toronto is one of those teams that is sitting there on the balls of its feet.”
Durant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two big names potentially available on the trade block.
Durant understandably takes a close backseat to Antetokounmpo in terms of trade value, though only one team will be able to land the Bucks star - if he's even traded.
The Suns could find themselves in a waiting game to trade Durant because of the expected interest in Antetokounmpo - though Phoenix still needs to officially hire a head coach before anything.
Durant to Toronto wasn't exactly on everybody's bingo card moving into the offseason, though the move could make sense.
The Raptors aren't a luxury tax team and have their next seven future first-round picks, which does involve the No. 7 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
After acquiring Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, the Raptors very much appear to have their foot on the gas and could make an even bigger splash.