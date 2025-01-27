Heat Suspend Jimmy Butler; Suns Trade Imminent?
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns trade target Jimmy Butler has been suspended indefintely by the Miami Heat, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
"The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. Jimmy Butler walked out of Heat shootaround this morning after being informed the team is planning not to start him -- with Haywood Highsmith starting -- moving forward, sources tell ESPN."
This is the third time Butler has been suspended by the Heat as trade rumors and speculation swirl around his future with the organization ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Butler's first suspension was for seven games in what was deemed conduct "detrimental to the team" while his second (and most recent) suspension was for two games after missing a team flight.
It sure feels like Butler has played his last minutes in a Heat jersey.
The Suns have been the top projected landing spot in a trade for Butler for weeks now, though with Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, all eyes are on the desert to see if anything can come to fruition.
According to fellow ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Suns are still actively and aggressively pursuing Butler.
"The Suns are full-bore trying to figure out how to get Jimmy Butler. They are looking at two, three, four, five-team scenarios to try to figure out how to get everything in place. The big thing is this: The Heat are willing to trade him - we know that. It's delivering the Heat what they want, to give Butler away. The Suns don't have it," Windhorst said.
"So they are out there searching - primarily for players who can be multi-positional that don't have long contracts - and if you can add a young prospect or future savings on the cap, all of those things are appealing to the Heat.
"I promise you the Suns are trying. Will they get it done? I don't know. They've got two weeks - we'll find out."
This suspension all but confirms a move is being worked on.