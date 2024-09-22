Mikal Bridges Reflects on Suns, Nets Trade
Former Phoenix Suns fan-favorite Mikal Bridges says he's ultimately thankful for the trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets almost two years ago.
The Suns acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn just hours after owner Mat Ishbia assumed official control of the franchise.
In exchange for one of the greatest players of all time, the Suns had to deal Bridges, Cam Johnson and a plethora of draft picks to the Nets.
Bridges eventually took off in his new home, and looking back on the Roommates Show, that's something he's grateful for.
In front of a very pro-Knicks crowd, Bridges said, "Obviously ya'll don't want to hear it, but it was actually great. ... Last year was tough. I've grown as a person, I've grown as a player. ... It made me better."
Bridges was recently traded - in another massive deal - to the New York Knicks earlier this offseason as Brooklyn looks to re-tool their roster/future projections.
“It’s a difficult decision, because Mikal was the focal point or this organization for the last year since we did the trade,” Nets GM Sean Marks said.
“So, not an easy decision, but at the same time when you have an offer like we did from New York, I think that sets us up on a very, very clear direction and pathway to continue to build this team to sustainable success and that’s the ultimate goal here.”
Bridges' numbers certainly did jump once he landed in Brooklyn, though the Nets utilized him more offensively than the Suns previously did, merely due to roster construction.
Ultimately, Bridges became a better player because of the move, and now he's on a Knicks team with some of his best buds from Villanova as a result.