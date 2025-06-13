Mock Draft Lands Suns Major Steal at No. 29
The Phoenix Suns have the No. 29 overall pick in the NBA Draft later this month, and they need to use the selection to get a player who can add value right away or in the not-too-distant future.
The Suns have been linked to Michigan State point guard Jase Richardson in a recent mock draft from The Athletic analyst Zach Harper.
"Richardson falling to No. 29 doesn’t seem likely, although the sudden realization that he’s 6-1 instead of the 6-3 he was listed at as a Spartan does affect the way he’s viewed for his NBA positioning," Harper wrote.
"He’s barely lead-guard size, but his 6-6 wingspan does help recover some of that defensively. He’ll have to create, create for others and knock down 3-pointers. Whether he falls all the way down here or the Suns trade up to get him, we know Mat Ishbia’s Michigan State obsession means they’ll probably target Richardson, no matter what. Spartan up or whatever they say."
Richardson has been viewed as someone who could go as high as the late lottery, so there's a good chance he won't be available when the Suns are on the clock.
If the Suns chose Richardson, it would continue a family legacy that began over a decade ago.
Richardson's dad, Jason, played with the Suns from 2008-10. He played a huge role in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals 15 years ago, where he averaged 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Suns during the playoffs next to Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire, among others.
Richardson also played for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers during his 14 years in the NBA. Now, his son has a chance to carry the torch for the family, possibly for the Suns.