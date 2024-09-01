Mock Trade Sends Suns Star to Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns approach the 2024-25 season with massive expectations of competing for a NBA title.
That's mostly thanks to the star-studded top of the roster, which includes Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Phoenix assembled the trio last year, though they played just over 40 games together thanks to injuries.
With Phoenix's championship window closing, there's been an awful lot of noise, rumors and speculation that the Suns could decide to part with one of their expensive stars.
B/R explores that exact possibility in a four-team deal that sends Beal to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Full trade conducted by Greg Swartz:
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: SG Bradley Beal, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected via Phoenix Suns), 2025 second-round pick (via Sacramento Kings), 2028 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
San Antonio Spurs Receive: G/F Zach LaVine, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected via Chicago Bulls)
Phoenix Suns Receive: SG Norman Powell, F/C Zach Collins, F/C P.J. Tucker
Chicago Bulls Receive: F Keldon Johnson, G/F Terance Mann, G Bones Hyland, SG Amir Coffey
Swartz - analyzing every angle of the deal - offered this on Phoenix's side, as they acquire the aforementioned players while losing Beal and a 2031 first-round pick.
"Beal was already an awkward fit in Phoenix with Devin Booker. The addition of Tyus Jones as a likely starter and Monte Morris as a rotation point guard are going to reduce Beal's role further and make his contract look even more egregious.
"Beal still owns a no-trade clause in his contract, although pitching him on a move to Los Angeles to play for Tyronn Lue and alongside two future Hall of Famers in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden shouldn't be a hard sell.
"The Suns aren't going to make a move simply to shred salary, as this is a team that desperately wants to win. This trade makes Phoenix deeper overall, eliminates an awkward-fitting starting five and trims significant money off future cap sheets.
"Beal is going to be the NBA's fourth-highest paid player next season, only behind MVPs like Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić. He'll be making $57.1 million in 2026-27, or an estimated 33.9 percent of the cap. For a Suns team that's estimated to cost over $419 million in salaries and luxury tax this season, getting off Beal's contract (while bringing in other talent) needs to be a priority.
"Powell has finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting each of the past two seasons, giving the Los Angeles Clippers 13.9 points on 43.5 percent shooting from three in 2023-24. With a starting five of Jones, Booker, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkić, Powell would be the perfect sixth man for this group with his elite outside shooting and overall scoring chops.
"Collins, 26, averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in only 22.1 minutes a game for the San Antonio Spurs last season and would give the Suns a big that can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. Tucker brings defense, toughness and 104 games of playoff experience.
"By swapping Beal for these three, Phoenix will save $15.2 million in cap space next summer when the team is projected to be $16 million over the second luxury tax line. Some minor roster maneuvering could get the Suns below the second apron, even with Durant and Booker still under contract."
Beal arrived last season and was toyed with as a point guard alongside Booker, though it was clear that neither was suited for the spot.
With Jones being plugged as the starting point guard in Phoenix, that should allow Beal to thrive as a natural shooting guard.
We'll see if the Suns stick to the plan - though it's reasonable why they're once again all-in ahead of this season.