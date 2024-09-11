NBA All-Star: Suns Need Tyrese Haliburton
PHOENIX -- On a Phoenix Suns team that already features two of the most prominent scorers in the league, former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury believes Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a perfect fit for the organization.
“They need a scoring point guard. They need a guy that can get them going but can really go too. Like the kid that plays for the Indiana Pacers? Tyrese [Haliburton]. He didn’t play in the Olympics that much this year. But if he gets stronger? Oh my God, he will be off the hook!" Marbury said in an interview with Scoop B Robinson.
"He got a big heart but sometimes he seems like his heart don’t beat just as big as the other guys whose heart beats big too. It’s like, he lets other hearts beat him out. But I think that he’s still young and I think once he gets stronger — he needs about 15-20 more pounds of solid muscle on him.
"I like him with Phoenix. If he plays with Phoenix, I think he’d definitely be different because he’s definitely DIFFERENT because he runs the ball up the court, he knows how to handle the ball. Sometimes he jumps in the air too much but he’ll get out of that habit because he’ll learn everybody’s habits where he’ll see who knows how to play defense, who can steal the ball, who doesn’t steal the ball.”
Marbury, a former Suns player himself, also mentioned to Robinson how genius it was for the San Antonio Spurs to grab Chris Paul.
“First let me say how much of it how Coach Pop it was to bring in Chris Paul first, okay,” he said.
“Let me tell you how genius of it, it was for Chris Paul to just straight revitalize his career AGAIN! It’s like he’s the luckiest point guard EVER every two to three years! He gets GREAT opportunities. He’s somewhere now doing hand exercises and ankle exercises!”
Haliburton won't be joining the Suns anytime soon, though it's a nice thought.