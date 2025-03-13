NBA Comments on Suns-Rockets Altercation
Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee and Houston Rockets center Steven Adams were both ejected from last night's contest after the two tied up with each other, which went to the ground.
Though no punches were thrown, both players were ejected.
NBA official Tony Brothers offered this when speaking with a pool reporter:
"Their aggressive actions were considered a fight and by rule, fighting technical fouls carry a penalty of automatic ejections."
The Rockets ultimately won in 111-104 fashion.
After the game, Plumlee spoke on what happened:
"We just got tied up. He had been going to the boards and doing what he does, so just met him with physicality," Plumlee said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"He goes for every rebound and he does it whether it's dirty or not. I just felt like they were being more physical than us. I just made a point to hit him on the glass."
The Suns were already down starting center Nick Richards due to injury.
"I wish that wasn't the case, but once they throw you out, there's not much you can do," Plumlee continued. "I'd like for them to keep the players in the game."
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer also commented on the topic:
"It's just two guys getting tangled up. Both physical, both competitors. I don't have a lot to say. It'd be nice if they probably just gave them both a technical, and they both stayed in the game.
"I think it's a three-point game when Mason gets thrown out. We're down Nick, (and the Rockets) are playing some super big lineups right now. That was a big moment in the game."