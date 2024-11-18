NBA Confirms Controversial Call in Suns Loss to Wolves
PHOENIX -- After review, the NBA says the no-call to end Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns was correct.
At the buzzer, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle got a clean shot off after apparently creating seperation with his arm to Suns forward Josh Okogie, nailing the shot and giving Minnesota a 120-117 victory.
All Phoenix players on the floor/bench were stunned at the no-call, though no whistle was blown and that was that.
In the league's final two minute review of each game, the NBA says there was a correct no-call on the play.
"Randle (MIN) places his off-arm against Okogie (PHX) and releases from contact as he steps back into his shot attempt. Okogie is not dislodged from his defensive position as a result of illegal contact from Randle."
However, the league did say that Randle actually traveled before the game-winner at the 2.7 second mark.
"Randle (MIN) lifts his pivot foot prior to releasing his dribble."
Out of the 18 calls in the final two minutes, only two calls were deemed incorrect - the Randle travel and what should have been a moving screen violation on Jusuf Nurkic with around 30 seconds left to play.
"Good coverage, good switches. Credit to Randle. He made a tough shot," said Suns coach Mike Budenholzer after the matchup.
"That's a push-off earlier in the game. Not called a push off late. That can be frustrating - consistency from the start of the game to end of game."
The Suns hope to rebound tonight against the Orlando Magic at home.