NBA Exec Expects Suns to Miss Playoffs
The Phoenix Suns continue to make headlines as the 2024-25 season marches along - for all the wrong reasons.
The Suns once were 9-2 out of the gates, finally looking like the squad many had hoped they'd be under new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Phoenix has since fallen on a slippery slope they haven't been able to escape.
As of now, the Suns are 27-30 and losers of their last eight-of-ten matchups - and the ride's not going to get any smoother to conclude the year, as Phoenix has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA and clearly haven't shown any hope of figuring things out.
One NBA executive picked the Suns to miss the postseason when speaking with ESPN:
"Phoenix, which is wild to say," they said when asked to pick which team out West would completely miss the postseason.
"They look like they can't stand being around each other."
The disgruntled locker room vibe was previously reported by ESPN ahead of the trade deadline, where it was deemed "toxic" before Suns players obviously had to emerge in front of local media and deny such things.
Looking at their play on the court, it's sure hard to argue against the outside opinions.
"We just got to go do it, man. We can't keep talking about what we need to do. We just have to do it," Bradley Beal told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin following their latest loss.
The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference, out of even the play-in picture. They're 1.5 games out from the tenth-seeded Sacramento Kings and 4.5 games back from the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.