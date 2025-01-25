NBA Exec: Suns, Jimmy Butler Trade Could Involve 4-5 Teams
It's no secret the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are trying to strike a deal that involves superstar forward Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
However, there's several obstacles in the way.
The largest being the no-trade clause that's in Bradley Beal's contract - if Beal doesn't want to leave, no blockbuster trade can happen. Beal is realistically the only star Phoenix would move ahead of the deadline in hopes of rescuing their championship hopes.
Another problem? The Heat reportedly don't want Beal or his massive contract, meaning if the Suns want Butler, more than two teams need to tango.
Phoenix recently dealt their 2031 first-round pick for three future firsts, giving them more flexibility to entice teams to join in on the action.
How large could this trade be before it's ultimately pulled off?
One assistant NBA GM offered this to Spotrac's Keith Smith:
"We have a deal basically done, but the other team could be in a four- or five-team trade involving Butler. So, they need to hold for now. So, yeah, that's going to be such a big trade that we all just have to wait it out."
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst also reported a similar sentiment:
"The Suns are full-bore trying to figure out how to get Jimmy Butler. They are looking at two, three, four, five-team scenarios to try to figure out how to get everything in place," he said - click here to read more.
These sorts of trades are unique, though this wouldn't be the first time. Last July, the NBA saw a six-team trade go down that featured Klay Thompson being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.
Back in 2005, there was a five-team trade that featured a total of 13 players - which oddly enough featured the Heat when they acquired Antoine Walker and Jason Williams.
With less than two weeks until the deadline, we'll see if all the moving parts can net Butler in a Suns jersey.
It might take a massive effort to make that happen.