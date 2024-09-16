Inside The Suns

NBA Legend Says Suns Have 'Elite' Talent

The Phoenix Suns need to use one of their role players more.

Donnie Druin

Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol quickly emerged as a fan favorite during the 2023-24 season, mostly thanks to his likable persona but also due to extremely rare skill set a player of his size possesses.

Bol - according to NBA legend Ralph Sampson - has upside not many other players on the planet have:

"I would love to be in the Phoenix Suns’ system right now with the new facilities, and the new owners, and the new structure of basketball because they’re getting ready to get it right. I went (Thursday) to their facility and I think they’re getting ready to make a big impact on the game of basketball. But Bol Bol is an elite talent. I played with Bol Bol’s father, Manute, and he didn’t have the same talent that his son has," Sampson told The Arizona Republic's Dana Scott.

"He can change the game if he wants to, but he’s gotta want to get it done, and you gotta have that grit. He can’t just settle for the 3, and Wembanyama can’t just settle for the 3 when the game’s on the line. You gotta find your niche and you gotta make it to the basket, you gotta score. And that’s what the learning development of the game should be.

"It’s gonna take some years to do that, but if they can do it and put the work in, they’ll be really good.”

Bol re-signed with the Suns on a one-year contract this offseason, and there's hope that new coach Mike Budenholzer can utilize some of Bol's unique talent ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News