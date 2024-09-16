NBA Legend Says Suns Have 'Elite' Talent
Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol quickly emerged as a fan favorite during the 2023-24 season, mostly thanks to his likable persona but also due to extremely rare skill set a player of his size possesses.
Bol - according to NBA legend Ralph Sampson - has upside not many other players on the planet have:
"I would love to be in the Phoenix Suns’ system right now with the new facilities, and the new owners, and the new structure of basketball because they’re getting ready to get it right. I went (Thursday) to their facility and I think they’re getting ready to make a big impact on the game of basketball. But Bol Bol is an elite talent. I played with Bol Bol’s father, Manute, and he didn’t have the same talent that his son has," Sampson told The Arizona Republic's Dana Scott.
"He can change the game if he wants to, but he’s gotta want to get it done, and you gotta have that grit. He can’t just settle for the 3, and Wembanyama can’t just settle for the 3 when the game’s on the line. You gotta find your niche and you gotta make it to the basket, you gotta score. And that’s what the learning development of the game should be.
"It’s gonna take some years to do that, but if they can do it and put the work in, they’ll be really good.”
Bol re-signed with the Suns on a one-year contract this offseason, and there's hope that new coach Mike Budenholzer can utilize some of Bol's unique talent ahead of the 2024-25 season.