Report: New Assistant Linked to Suns HC Opening
PHOENIX -- A new potential candidate has been linked to the Phoenix Suns head coach opening.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on X, Charlotte "Hornets assistant Josh Longstaff is among the candidates for the Suns head coaching job."
Scotto added: "He was an assistant for Bulls coach Billy Donovan, former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Team USA for Jeff Van Gundy, Erie BayHawks head coach, a Knicks assistant, and worked for OKC."
The 42-year-old began in his coaching career as an assistant with the Thunder in 2010 and has no previous NBA head coaching experience.
The Suns are doing their due diligence with the head coach hiring process this time around, as it has now been over a month since they fired Mike Budenholzer on April 14. It has helped that they are the only team with a head coach opening, so they can really choose the best available candidate they feel like fits their mold.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported on Tuesday that the process could continue to draw on even longer.
"The Phoenix Suns have cast a wide net in their search for the next head coach reaching out to and interviewing 15-20 candidates," Gambadoro posted on X. "The 2nd-round should begin soon but I would not expect a final decision this week or next. Most likely closer to the end of the month or early June."
After finishing the 2024-25 season with a 36-46 record and firing three coaches in three years, it makes a lot of sense why the Suns are taking their time this time around and reportedly targeting a well-qualified assistant with little to no coaching experience.
Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott, Houston Rockets assistants Royal Ivey and Ben Sullivan, Dallas Mavericks assistants Sean Sweeney and Jared Dudley, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss, Miami Heat associate head coach Chris Quinn, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Dave Joerger, Washington Wizards assistant coach Adam Caporn and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego have all been other potential names previously linked to Phoenix, as reported by HoopsHype and The Stein Line.
We will see who the Suns and new general manager Brian Gregory end up choosing for their next head coach.