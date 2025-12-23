Chatter Grows Around Potential Suns, Raptors Trade

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have previously been in trade discussions as the 2025-26 season grows in duration, and ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, there's still some chatter on lingering talks between the two teams.

The trade reportedly is centered around Phoenix sending Nick Richards to Toronto in exchange for Ochai Agbaji and a second-round pick.

Reporting around the deal has cooled down talks, for now, though NBA insider Michael Scotto recently gave this update:

"Recently there's been more chatter about a backup center. Nick Richards was a name that came up. Ochai Agbaji and second-round draft capital was discussed now. They were going back-and-forth with the Phoenix Suns whether it'd be one second-round pick, two second-round picks potentially, time will tell if that happens. What was interesting about that type of trade for Toronto, if my math is correct and you did trade Agbaji's salary and you got a guy like Nick Richards, you would then also be going below the luxury tax which is something in the periphery of the franchise to do."

Scotto initially reported the deal before Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered his perspective:

"This was discussed but is not going to happen. Toronto and multiple teams have reached out about Nick Richards. He's third on the depth chart and has a good expiring contract. The Suns will get Jalen Green back soon and by the end of January they should have a better feel for what if anything they need to do. So not in a rush to make any changes."

Richards, at this point in time, feels very likely to be moved before the dust settles on the deadline.

He was ranked as our No. 1 player on our list of trade candidates in Phoenix.

"It seems like only a matter of time that Richards is moved from the Suns as he has been involved in trade rumors since this summer with Phoenix already reportedly almost pulling the trigger on a trade last week," wrote Brendan Mau.

"After being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in January, Richards was Phoenix's starting center last season, but is now completely out of the rotation and with this being the last year of his contract, a team that needs a big man will likely trade for him before the deadline."

