Numerous Stars Questionable for Suns vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets both have some serious star power that could miss tonight's action at Footprint Center.
Injury reports for both sides:
SUNS INJURY REPORT
Grayson Allen (Left Knee Soreness) is Questionable
Bradley Beal (Left Great Toe Soreness) is Questionable
Kevin Durant (Left Ankle Sprain) is Questionable
Cody Martin (Trade Transition) is Out
Vasa Micić (Trade Transition) is Out
Jalen Bridges (Illness) is Out
NUGGETS INJURY REPORT
Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation) is Questionable
Michael Porter Jr. (Left Hamstring Tightness) is Questionable
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management) is Probable
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation) is Out
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon) is Out
Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain) is Out
Russell Westbrook (Left Hamstring Strain) is Out
The Suns are playing the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Utah Jazz in overtime on Friday.
Allen, who is questionable with left knee soreness, hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the game into overtime before Phoenix took home the victory - which pushed their record above .500 for the season.
Durant and Beal both missed last night's game - and oddly enough both were involved in trade rumors ahead of the league's deadline before neither were dealt.
“You guys care about the rumors more than me, kind of puts it to bed for you guys. I’m still competing, I’m still going out. I still have a Phoenix Suns uniform on. Nothing changed for me," Beal said when addressing the trade rumors.
"Just happy I’m here, happy to compete and I want to win here. I’m sure everybody in this locker room wants to do the same.”
The Nuggets are fresh off a Thursday win over the Orlando Magic and are winners of their last five games entering Phoenix. They're 1-1 against the Suns thus far this regular season.