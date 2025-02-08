Inside The Suns

Numerous Stars Questionable for Suns vs Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns could be missing three key players tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after having his jersey pulled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets both have some serious star power that could miss tonight's action at Footprint Center.

Injury reports for both sides:

SUNS INJURY REPORT

Grayson Allen (Left Knee Soreness) is Questionable

Bradley Beal (Left Great Toe Soreness) is Questionable

Kevin Durant (Left Ankle Sprain) is Questionable

Cody Martin (Trade Transition) is Out

Vasa Micić (Trade Transition) is Out

Jalen Bridges (Illness) is Out

NUGGETS INJURY REPORT

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation) is Questionable

Michael Porter Jr. (Left Hamstring Tightness) is Questionable

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management) is Probable

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation) is Out

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon) is Out

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain) is Out

Russell Westbrook (Left Hamstring Strain) is Out

The Suns are playing the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Utah Jazz in overtime on Friday.

Allen, who is questionable with left knee soreness, hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the game into overtime before Phoenix took home the victory - which pushed their record above .500 for the season.

Durant and Beal both missed last night's game - and oddly enough both were involved in trade rumors ahead of the league's deadline before neither were dealt.

“You guys care about the rumors more than me, kind of puts it to bed for you guys. I’m still competing, I’m still going out. I still have a Phoenix Suns uniform on. Nothing changed for me," Beal said when addressing the trade rumors.

"Just happy I’m here, happy to compete and I want to win here. I’m sure everybody in this locker room wants to do the same.”

The Nuggets are fresh off a Thursday win over the Orlando Magic and are winners of their last five games entering Phoenix. They're 1-1 against the Suns thus far this regular season.

