Suns Excited for Star 'Firepower' Returning vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were once running the show with a 9-2 record, though injuries quickly de-railed their hot start.
Approaching their NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the Suns are set to gain both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant back from their respective calf injuries.
"We had a good practice, covered a lot of stuff - not as much contact. But I think it's good to take advantage of these days. Work on our spacing, work on what we're looking for, overall good day," said Mike Budenholzer after practice.
"Brad and Kevin did everything today. They came out yesterday in a good place... they did it all and we'll wait to see how they feel but we're expecting them to play. We're hopeful they'll play and I think they're excited to play."
Durant has been out for two weeks with his calf strain while Beal has missed their last five games - all of which Phoenix has lost while arriving to a 9-7 record entering Tuesday.
It's been a struggle for the Suns to navigate a massive amount of games (seven games in 11 days), though the light is now seen at the end of the tunnel with the re-introduction of two stars back into the starting lineup.
Beal met with reporters after practice and said he's excited to return to the court, which was made possible thanks to a five-day break from action between games.
"Thankful we had the schedule that we had, so we had some rest days. I feel great. Excited about tomorrow and to get back going," said Beal.
Rookie Ryan Dunn also added:
"It's going to be great. Having those two back for the starting lineup now, just watching them and watching how they play. Bringing that extra firepower back into the team - it's going to help us a lot."
The Suns are getting healthy perhaps when they need it most.
