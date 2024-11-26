PREVIEW: Suns Face Lakers in NBA Cup Match
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-7) are set to square off with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-6) tonight at Footprint Center in game three of four in NBA Cup group play.
The Suns are quite notably 1-6 in their last seven games - but are expected to return both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to the lineup. The Lakers have lost two consecutive games despite a career-best season on the offensive side of the ball from star F/C Anthony Davis.
With that being said - a brief game preview for the big duel is below.
Crucial Game for Momentum
The Suns and Lakers have both dealt with bouts of inconsistency thus far - and this rivalry being in the backdrop of an NBA Cup match makes it all the more intriguing.
This game could serve as a "get right" contest for either squad - but particularly Phoenix - who could be looking at a greater upward trajectory with the expected reunion of the trio of stars tonight.
The Suns' offense has sputtered without Durant and Beal, but the most concerning part of this two-week slump is the defensive regression that has landed them in the bottom 10 of defensive efficiency. The Lakers will serve as a worthy litmus test for the defense.
This game could also very well loom large if tiebreakers are in play come April - the two teams have split their meetings thus far.
This is certainly one of the more important games the Suns will play over the next month or two.
Key to Game: Relying on Bench Minutes
The bench unit of Phoenix has fallen off some during this skid - as the Suns have fallen to 18th in bench PPG.
That doesn't compare to the Lakers, however, who rank 29th with just 23.5 points off the bench per contest - per the NBA's official site.
The Suns bench will also presumably return to close to normal form tonight if Durant and Beal are able to play. Slotting Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale, Mason Plumlee, and Grayson Allen into more natural roles within the rotation will also serve them well - this unit could better reflect the top-10 unit production wise that was seen before Durant's injury.
Winning non LeBron James/Davis minutes could ultimately be the major key to victory, especially taking the presumed easing in of Durant into the equation.
Prediction: Suns Win
This feels like a get-right game for Phoenix and could serve as a symbol of moving past this rough stretch of results - and while Davis poses a poor linear matchup for the Suns, the perimeter play/depth advantages feel to be too much.
Expect the Suns to win another competitive contest ahead of moving into a date with Cam Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night.
Suns-Lakers is set to tip off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time and is set to be broadcast nationally on TNT.