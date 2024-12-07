Magic Lose Star Player Ahead of Suns Matchup
When the Phoenix Suns conclude their short road trip against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, they won't have to face one of the league's best young players in Franz Wagner.
Wagner is out for an indefinite period of time with a torn right oblique and will be reevaluated in four weeks, according to the Magic.
More from ESPN:
"Wagner sustained the injury Friday night and will be reevaluated in four weeks. The team said his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.
"The Magic have now lost both of their star forwards -- Paolo Banchero and Wagner -- to torn oblique injuries, a devastating blow to the franchise. Banchero hasn't played since Oct. 30.
"Wagner has put together an All-Star worthy season: 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game and lifting Orlando to a third-place 16-9 record in the East."
Orlando's been one of the better teams in the league to start the 2024-25 campaign, though losing two of their top players certainly puts a damper on their current form - we'll see how the Magic can rebound in their absence.
The Suns have struggled with injuries on their own accord, as names such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic have missed time this season thanks to the injury bug. Durant and Nurkic are currently out on the team's road trip and won't play against Orlando on Sunday.
Phoenix is 12-9 with currentl grasp of the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.
The Suns play tonight against the Miami Heat before heading to Orlando tomorrow.