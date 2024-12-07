Inside The Suns

Magic Lose Star Player Ahead of Suns Matchup

The Orlando Magic will not have one of their best players available against the Phoenix Suns.

Donnie Druin

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
When the Phoenix Suns conclude their short road trip against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, they won't have to face one of the league's best young players in Franz Wagner.

Wagner is out for an indefinite period of time with a torn right oblique and will be reevaluated in four weeks, according to the Magic.

"Wagner sustained the injury Friday night and will be reevaluated in four weeks. The team said his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

"The Magic have now lost both of their star forwards -- Paolo Banchero and Wagner -- to torn oblique injuries, a devastating blow to the franchise. Banchero hasn't played since Oct. 30.

"Wagner has put together an All-Star worthy season: 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game and lifting Orlando to a third-place 16-9 record in the East."

Orlando's been one of the better teams in the league to start the 2024-25 campaign, though losing two of their top players certainly puts a damper on their current form - we'll see how the Magic can rebound in their absence.

The Suns have struggled with injuries on their own accord, as names such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic have missed time this season thanks to the injury bug. Durant and Nurkic are currently out on the team's road trip and won't play against Orlando on Sunday.

Phoenix is 12-9 with currentl grasp of the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns play tonight against the Miami Heat before heading to Orlando tomorrow.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

