Suns Acquire Mark Williams in Trade With Hornets, Take Khaman Maluach at No. 10
The Phoenix Suns are shaking things up in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Suns are trading the No. 29 overall pick, a 2029 first-round pick and point guard Vasilije Micic to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams.
Williams was expected to be traded at the deadline in February to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dalton Knecht, but a failed physical reversed the trade.
Now, Williams joins the Suns with fellow Duke center Khaman Maluach, who was taken with the No. 10 overall pick.
With the Suns taking Maluach and adding Williams, they have their center rotation on lock for the upcoming season.
This adds some doubt to the future of Nick Richards, who was acquired by the Suns in a separate trade with the Hornets back in February.
Williams, 23, averaged 15.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the Hornets last season in 44 appearances with the team. He has only played in 106 games over his first three seasons, but when he is healthy, he can be a force on the court.
With the Suns moving back up into the top 10 with the Kevin Durant trade, the No. 29 overall pick was no longer as important, so they moved on from the selection, sending it to the Hornets.
The Suns will be back in action for tomorrow night's second round of the draft with the No. 52 overall pick. The selection could soon be traded, but the team is slated to pick there going into the second round.