REPORT: Suns Expected to Retain Starter
PHOENIX -- As the craziness of the 2025 NBA Draft and the Phoenix Suns' tenth overall pick draws closer to showtime, reports have emerged surrounding the future status of a player already on the roster.
According to HoopsHype, the Suns are expected to pick up their option on center Nick Richards.
"Suns center Nick Richards, who has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season, is expected to have his salary guaranteed by the Suns, league sources told HoopsHype. Richards started 34 of 36 games for Phoenix last season and averaged 9.5 points on 60.5 percent shooting from the field with 8.6 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game."
Richards was acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets this past season in replacement of Jusuf Nurkic.
Phoenix does appear to like Richards as an option over Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee, though the Suns are still expected to pursue other options in the draft or free agent market according to Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro:
"Expect the Suns to prioritize Power Forward and Center in upcoming draft and free agency period. They really need a 4 and can use either a starting 5 or backup 5," he wrote on X previously this week.
As for draft options, Maryland center Derik Queen is a popular name being connected to Phoenix.
In our preview of big men to watch tonight for Phoenix, Queen was near the top of the list:
"NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned Queen as a name to monitor for the Suns. Queen is a score-first center and has really impressive offensive skills and versatility, but lacks some of the rim protection and athleticism Phoenix would value," wrote Brendan Mau.
