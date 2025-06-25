Suns Draft Notebook: Top Big Men to Target at No. 10
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a chance to make a big splash for their young core with the No. 10 overall pick in tonight's 2025 NBA Draft.
Phoenix did not have much time to evaluate prospects for the pick after acquiring it on Sunday as part of the package in the Kevin Durant trade, but there are several intriguing options in the range and if Phoenix wanted to move down.
The Suns also have picks 29, 52 and 59, but No. 10 highlights the group. The draft will be a true test for new general manager Brian Gregory to get right especially after the Suns labeled him as "instrumental" in selecting Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro last year.
According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Phoenix is prioritizing the power forward and center position in the draft and free agency.
So who will likely be available at these positions in Phoenix's range?
Big Men at 10
At center, there are several projected options around the range of pick 10, but the Suns would have to be confident that they would play a big role immediately and potentially start right away.
Phoenix still has Oso Ighodaro under contract for next season and will likely fully guarantee Nick Richards’ contract for next year as well, so the Suns do have some capable bigs that can be backups.
The Suns are still over the second apron, so if they don’t get a center in the draft, it will be hard to get one in free agency given that they can only sign incoming players to veteran-minimum contracts.
Acquiring a center in return for one of Phoenix’s trade candidates, which include Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and Cody Martin, could be the route Phoenix chooses to go.
If Duke’s Khaman Maluach falls to Phoenix, he is the easy choice at 10, but every other center prospect comes with question marks if they are the right fit for the Suns.
Maluach is projected to land somewhere in the top nine.
Here are the top center options who are more realistically projected to land in Phoenix’s range.
Derik Queen, C, Maryland
- 20 years old, 6'9", 248 lbs
NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned Queen as a name to monitor for the Suns.
Queen is a score-first center and has really impressive offensive skills and versatility, but lacks some of the rim protection and athleticism Phoenix would value.
The Suns have chosen two bigs from Maryland in the lottery in the past in Jalen Smith (No. 10 in 2020) and Alex Len (No. 5 in 2013), both of whom did not pan out.
Queen's skillset is very unique, but it's hard to see how he would fit in on the Suns especially with two scorers in Devin Booker and Jalen Green.
Phoenix could still like his upside and overall potential to use the 10th pick on him.
Noa Essengue, PF, France
- 18 years old, 6'10", 204 lbs
Essengue has a lot of room to grow at 18 years old and only 204 pounds at 6-foot-10, but has a versatile skillset, especially defensively.
He is not much of a shooter, which Phoenix would like, and has a pretty long way to go from fully developing.
Essengue would be a flyer of a pick, and there are better options available who could play right away for the Suns.
Joan Beringer, C, France
- 18 years old, 6'11", 235 lbs
Beringer is known to be a rim-protecting center, but had a really low usage rate, so his offensive game isn't as developed.
It's hard to see Beringer slotting in immediately as a starting center for Phoenix, and he does have a similar skillset to Richards, so the two would compete for minutes.
Like Queen and Essengue, Beringer's age makes him more of a raw prospect who flashed some great ability at times but is not close to fully developing.
Beringer has a lot of upside, especially given that he has played basketball for only four years, which the Suns might like.
Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
- 19 years old, 6'9", 263 lbs
Sorber is yet another young center with room to grow into, especially given his physical tools that include a 7-foot-6 wingspan.
He also has a bigger frame than the other prospects, and he showed a lot more consistency all around in his game throughout the year.
For the Suns, he would provide a good pick-and-roll threat, but does have room to grow athletically in terms of his shot blocking and finishing.
Sorber is also not a shooter, but did show the capability of being a playmaker, giving him some areas to improve on offensively.
Potential Trade-Down Candidate: Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia
- 19 years old, 6'9", 224 lbs
Gambadoro said Newell had a pre-draft workout with Phoenix, and the Suns like him on the Burns and Gambo Show Tuesday.
Like the rest of the big men mentioned before, Newell is another young player with room to grow. He is a little bit of a tweener between a power forward and center.
Newell plays with a lot of energy on offense and is adept at driving and drawing fouls, but his shooting and defense are areas he needs to grow in. He might be limited defensively if he plays the 5 as he only has a 6-foot-11 wingspan.
The Suns would really have to like Newell and feel like he could play right away if they wanted to move down from 10 or up from 29 for him.
Potential Trade-Down Candidate: Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan
21 years old, 6'11", 252 lbs
Wolf reportedly worked out for the Suns and was another player mentioned by Stein as a name to monitor for Phoenix.
The big man has a very unique game with a guard-like playstyle, especially in terms of playmaking, but his shooting and defensive mobility are some areas of concern.
He could end up falling to Phoenix at 29, but is projected to be in the early-mid 20s, so the Suns would most likely either have to trade up or down if they want him.
The Verdict on Centers
The Suns want a center, but the draft might not be the place to address the need.
With Richards and Ighodaro already on the roster, Phoenix would have to be ultra-confident that it is making a pick for someone who can come in and play right away if not start.
All of the centers projected to be around the late-lottery range are younger with room to grow, which Phoenix could afford on some other positions they need depth at, but not center since they have a couple backups.
With that said, the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans took younger centers with high upside last summer later in the first round in Kel'el Ware and Yves Missi, who both turned in good rookie seasons.
If the Suns are to go center, the two best fits at the position seem to be Beringer and Sorber, while Queen has the highest upside.