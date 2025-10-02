Suns Announce New Arena Name
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns finally have a new arena name.
After finishing the 2024-25 season in "PHX Arena" following the severence of ties with Footprint, the Suns announced a new partnership with Mortgage Matchup to be the new home of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury moving forward.
UWM - ran by Suns owner Mat Ishbia - operates Mortgage Matchup.
From the press release:
"The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 overall mortgage lender in America, today announced a 10-year, nearly $115 million dollar naming rights partnership — one of the largest in the NBA and WNBA — to name the downtown Phoenix arena after UWM’s consumer-facing brand, Mortgage Matchup. The home of the Suns, Mercury and more than 100 sporting and entertainment events a year will now be named Mortgage Matchup Center."
Ishbia offered the following words on the deal:
“I’m extremely excited about this partnership as it represents two organizations that have natural alignment and a shared commitment to excellence. Arizona is one of the strongest markets for mortgage brokers and we see a fantastic opportunity through Mortgage Matchup to help consumers better understand the value of having an expert advising them through this process to ensure they get the fastest, easiest and cheapest path to homeownership or a refinance — and greater education will ensure more consumers can take advantage of those benefits.
“The Phoenix Suns and Mercury have a diverse, passionate and engaged fan base in sports that will allow us to make strong connections between mortgage brokers and consumers.”
CEO Josh Bartelstein said:
“Our arena hosts more than basketball games and entertainment events — it represents a sense of belonging, community and moments fans carry with them forever.
"That’s exactly why Mortgage Matchup is the perfect partner. Just as they help families achieve the dream of homeownership through local community-focused mortgage brokers, together we’ll create a home for unforgettable memories at Mortgage Matchup Center.”
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reports there were four total bidders for the naming rights to Phoenix's downtown arena.
"Through this partnership, the Suns, Mercury and Mortgage Matchup will raise awareness around the benefits of partnering with a mortgage broker and will collaborate to make it easier for fans to access the resources they need when purchasing or refinancing a home," read the press release.
"This agreement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter centered on enhancing the fan experience, deepening community connections and driving future growth for both organizations."
The Suns will play their first home preseason game against the Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 14 while the Mercury are set to play in the WNBA Finals. Their first home date will be Wednesday, Oct. 8.