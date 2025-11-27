Suns Address Grayson Allen Injury Questions

PHOENIX -- What's going on with Grayson Allen?

Allen exited Phoenix's win over the Indiana Pacers two weeks ago (Nov. 13) with a right quad contusion and has been out of action since.

Suns coach Jordan Ott has maintained Phoenix's position on classifying Allen as "day-to-day" from the start while saying he avoided a serious injury, though the new franchise record holder for three-pointers in a game has now missed the Suns' six matchups.

Allen made the trip with the Suns for a two-game road stint against Sacramento and Oklahoma City - though Ott gave this recent update on Allen (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Suns Coach Jordan Ott Addresses Grayson Allen Injury

"Thought it was day-to-day. It's dragged on a little bit. It was just not your average quad contusion. He got a good one, but he's still making progress," Ott said.

"The goal is to continue to assess, see the progress that he makes day-to-day and get him out there this weekend."

If Allen doesn't play on Friday against the Thunder, the Suns are back home for the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

"The last couple of days where it's like, OK, he's making progress, but he's not out there with us," Ott continued on Allen.

"He had swelling. We don't know exactly how long it was going to take. He's still in a good place. Just now we're not practicing, there are so many of these games you don't see him out there to go up and down, 5-on-5, but he did his stuff post shootaround today. The goal is to get him out there as fast as possible.

"It's hard when you have shootaround to really take reps away from the guys that are playing in the games. We're balancing that and as he progresses, he can do more and more."

Allen's taken a massive step forward to start the 2025-26 season, averaging 18.5 points on 44.7% shooting from three while also adding 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per night.

Prior to his injury, he and Devin Booker were the only two Suns to have played and started the team's first 13 games.

Allen's return alongside Jalen Green in the near future should hopefully see Phoenix make yet another leap in their early progress this season.

We'll see if Allen is able to return soon.

