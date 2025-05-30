Report: Suns Assistant Among Finalists for HC Opening
PHOENIX -- Add yet another name to the list of finalists for the Phoenix Suns head coach opening.
According to ESPN's Marc Spears, David Fizdale, who has been assistant for the Suns the past two seasons, is among the six candidates interviewing in the next round of interviews.
Spears posted on X:
"Suns associate head coach and former NBA head coach David Fizdale is expected to be a part of a third round of interviews for the Suns head coach job. The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach has the support of some key Suns players as well, sources said."
There have been multiple reports, the first full list by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, that there were originally five candidates who advanced to the third round: Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coaches Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, and Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss.
Fizdale would be a very interesting choice if the Suns did select him to be their next head coach.
Although it is well known that he is respected by the players, it would not make much sense for Phoenix to promote internally for head coach following promoting Brian Gregory to general manager after owner Mat Ishbia promised "major changes" were coming this summer with the Suns finishing the 2024-25 season with a 36-46 record and missing the playoffs for the first time in five years.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro has reported that this is the final round of interviews for the job and that a decision could be coming next week.
If Fizdale is in the final round, this would mean James Borrego (New Orleans Pelicans assistant), Steve Hetzel (Brooklyn Nets assistant) and Micah Nori (Minnesota Timberwolves assistant) did not advance following the second round of interviews.
The Suns are clearly taking a different approach this time around to make sure they get it right after firing three coaches in three seasons, as Phoenix is only interviewing assistant coaches after hiring veteran coaches with championship experience the last two cycles and taking much longer throughout the whole process.
Additionally, the Suns have the luxury of being the only team with a head coach opening.
Phoenix is showing that it is doing its due diligence to try to make the right hire this time around as it tries to move on from its past mistakes.