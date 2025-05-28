Insider Reveals When Decision Could Be Made on Next Suns HC
PHOENIX -- The long-awaited decision on the Phoenix Suns' next head coach could be coming soon after it was reported Tuesday that Phoenix is down to four remaining candidates.
The Suns have taken their time this cycle after moving quickly to hire Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer the last two offseasons, as both ended up getting fired after just one season.
Phoenix also has the luxury of being the only team in the NBA with a head coach opening, so it gets to choose whoever it wants that is available and would accept the position.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro said on The Burns and Gambo Show Tuesday that he "expects a decision to be made next week" in regards to naming the next coach.
Gambadoro reported three of the four names a couple hours before this: Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn and Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott. Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney has also reportedly impressed in interviews, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line and The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, and Gambadoro later reported Sweeney "is heading to Phoenix to interview in person for the head coaching job (Wednesday)."
Phoenix has been looking for a head coach for almost a month and a half now after firing Budenholzer on April 14.
Before going all in on selecting the next head coach, the Suns decided to make one more move ahead of what could be the busiest offseason in franchise history--promoting Brian Gregory to general manager on May 1.
Gregory outlined what he's looking for in the Suns' next head coach in his introductory press conference earlier this month:
"I want to make sure that we we get this right," he said. "This is very, very critical for us moving forward, finding that head coach that is aligned, finding that head coach that has the attributes that are important to us: unbelievable basketball IQ, tremendous communicator, shares our vision and what we understand needs to be done to be successful in basketball, in this new NBA.
"The toughness, the physicality, all those different things, and has the ability to hold the players accountable to doing that. Playing and having a systematic approach offensively and defensively.
"Those attributes, in addition to understanding this is what our identity is, and we're going to coach to this on a daily basis. So with that, we're going to make sure that we cast a wide net on that, and at the same time, evaluate and interview coaches from a diverse background with diverse experiences and so forth. And I think that will put us in a good position."
It seems as if Gregory and the Suns are now nearing the close of finding a new coach who will lead the charge of the next iteration of Suns basketball.